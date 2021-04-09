AUD/USD falls to the lows for the week as the choppy price action continues

AUD/USD eases back below 0.7600 as the dollar firms

It is a lively start to European morning trade as slightly higher yields is underpinning the dollar across the board, and is pushing AUD/USD to the lows for the week now.





The pair is trading back under 0.7600 and testing the swing region around 0.7592-96 as the choppy price action this week continues to play out.





Topside continues to be limited around 0.7656-64 and that put a lid on gains earlier in the day with buyers and sellers still largely dueling around the 100-day moving average since last week. The key technical level is seen @ 0.7644 currently.





While buyers look to struggle to breach short-term resistance around 0.7656-64, sellers aren't able to push their agenda as well.





The 2 February low @ 0.7564 is the key level to watch on the daily chart and sellers need a close below that to try and extend any further downside pressure in the pair.





Beyond that, the 1 April low @ 0.7532 will also offer another support level for buyers to latch on to before looking towards the 21 December low @ 0.7462.



