AUDUSD falls below a swing area and the 0.7600 level

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | audusd

Moves away from the 100 hour MA

The AUDUSD has fallen below a swing arear in the 0.7600 to 0.76046 area (see yellow area and red numbered circles). That level was a swing low from Feb 1 and Feb 2. On Feb 2, the price cracked below the level but rebounded back above by the close. That area has held support until today. 

The price has stayed below over the last few hours.  Stay below and get below 0.7590 with more momentum and the low from Tuesday will be targeted at 0.75633.

Moves away from the 100 hour MA

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose