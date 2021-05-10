AUDUSD falls below from Friday and earlier today

Stocks tilting lower

As stocks tilt more to the downside, the AUDUSD is losing some upside momentum and has not dipped below a swing area in from some intraday highs and lows over the last two days between 0.78609 and 0.78643 the current price is trading at 0.78562 as I type.







The next target would be near lows from earlier today at 0.78375





The S&P index is now down -9.6 points or -0.23% at 4223.02. The high is at 4236.39. The low is at 4220.29.





The NASDAQ index is down -233 points or -1.7% at 13517.76. The hi reached 13687.93. The low is at 13512.85.





The Dow is still up 220 points or 0.64% at 35002, but is off its high level of 35091.56. The low for the day came in at 34785.27