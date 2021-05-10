AUDUSD falls below from Friday and earlier today
Technical Analysis
Stocks tilting lower
As stocks tilt more to the downside, the AUDUSD is losing some upside momentum and has not dipped below a swing area in from some intraday highs and lows over the last two days between 0.78609 and 0.78643 the current price is trading at 0.78562 as I type.
The next target would be near lows from earlier today at 0.78375
The S&P index is now down -9.6 points or -0.23% at 4223.02. The high is at 4236.39. The low is at 4220.29.
The NASDAQ index is down -233 points or -1.7% at 13517.76. The hi reached 13687.93. The low is at 13512.85.
The Dow is still up 220 points or 0.64% at 35002, but is off its high level of 35091.56. The low for the day came in at 34785.27