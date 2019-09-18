AUDUSD falls outside range.

What was support is now resistance. Trendline tested





On the downside, however, the price has run into a trend line support at the lows for the day. For sellers to increase their confidence. A move below that lower trend line would be more bearish technically. Below that getting below the 0.6800 level will be eyed followed by the 0.67907 which is the 50% retracement of the move up from the September low to the September high.

The AUDUSD has moved outside of its 9 day trading range below 0.6824 to 0.68288 level. What was support is now resistance. Stay below keeps the bears more control.