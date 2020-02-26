AUDUSD falls to a new low going back to 2009

The AUDUSD has fallen to a new session low and in the process is trading a new low going back to 2009. The fall has taken the price below a lower trend line at 0.6560. That is now close risk for shorts.  

The move lower today was started in the Asian session after falling below the lows seen over the last 3 days between 0.6582 to 0.65856.  The price has not been above that level since the break.  That level is more conservative risk for shorts looking for more downside momentum. 

