Dollar firms further in European morning trade

For EUR/USD, this is seeing sellers start to establish more near-term control as they go in search of a break under the 200-hour moving average:

Elsewhere, AUD/USD is also down to session lows of 0.7145 as sellers are also looking to push the agenda upon a break of its own 200-hour moving average earlier today:









European equities are still sitting in the red, holding losses of over 1% while US futures are also seen down by ~0.6% on the session. That is helping to keep the dollar and yen more bid but the former is also helped by momentum flows after the turnaround yesterday.





Keep below that level @ 1.1828 and sellers will hold a more bearish near-term bias in the pair with further support seen closer towards 1.1800-08 next.