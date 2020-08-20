Dollar firms further in European morning trade
Technical Analysis
The greenback advances to session highs on the dayEUR/USD is down to a low of 1.1812 with the dollar also gaining ground to session highs against the likes of the pound, loonie, aussie and kiwi currently. The yen is also holding its ground as the risk mood stays more on the defensive so far in trading today.
For EUR/USD, this is seeing sellers start to establish more near-term control as they go in search of a break under the 200-hour moving average:
Keep below that level @ 1.1828 and sellers will hold a more bearish near-term bias in the pair with further support seen closer towards 1.1800-08 next.
Elsewhere, AUD/USD is also down to session lows of 0.7145 as sellers are also looking to push the agenda upon a break of its own 200-hour moving average earlier today:
European equities are still sitting in the red, holding losses of over 1% while US futures are also seen down by ~0.6% on the session. That is helping to keep the dollar and yen more bid but the former is also helped by momentum flows after the turnaround yesterday.