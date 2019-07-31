AUD/USD gains reprieve on better inflation data but sellers are still in control







ForexLive The RBA's preferred measure of inflation - trimmed mean reading - showed no change to Q1 and continues to sit well below the target range of between 2% and 3%.





If anything else, that just further indicates that inflationary pressures aren't going anywhere and the RBA may still need to do more to deliver on that front (Q4 looks most likely).





Going back to AUD/USD, the near-term chart shows that sellers are in control as price action sits below 0.6900 as well as both key hourly moving averages. As long as that remains the case, it will be tough for buyers to look towards any sustained recovery.









The bigger picture also doesn't suggest that the bounce today holds much significance just yet. Price did lean on support around 0.6865 but buyers still have more work to do in order to try and regain momentum towards the upside.

The slight nudge higher today comes after Australia Q2 CPI data beat estimates, though it's hard to argue that it will lead to sustainable gains in the currency in the medium-term.