AUD/USD goes back to the drawing board as gains dissipate

AUD/USD falls back to the 0.6700 level, down by 0.4% today

Risk is looking a bit shaky to start the day as the currencies market is following the move in bonds, as the aussie and kiwi are loosing further ground on the day.





AUD/USD is now dragged back to test the 0.6700 level with the familiar support region around 0.6675-90 is once again brought back into play right now.





European stocks are opening with mild losses but it is the drag in Treasury yields that is leading AUD/JPY lower - pushing the aussie down amid some safety flows. The fact that the dollar is keeping firm, while pushing the euro lower is also playing a bit of a role in this.





It's a case of easy come, easy go for the aussie as the post-RBA gains evaporate and the pair is back to the drawing board ahead of the US non-farm payrolls release later.



