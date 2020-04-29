AUDUSD has ups and downs but holding above lower trend line

100 day MA is being approached though

The AUDUSD has seen ups and downs today, but the pair continues to move higher, AND a lower trendline on the hourly chart continues to find support buyers.









That trend line currently comes in at 0.6519 (and moving higher). The current price currently trades at 0.6546.





What may give the buyers some cause for pause, is that the pair is getting closer to its 100 day moving average at 0.65648. The high price just reached 0.6550. On a little more upside, we could start to see traders selling against that moving average level on the 1st look. The price has not traded above its 100 day moving average since January 24.







