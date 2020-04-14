AUD/USD in search of seventh straight day of gains, faces earnings test

AUD/USD is keeping a little higher near 0.6400 currently

Buyers are extending the recent upside momentum upon a break above 0.6200 as price now begins to poke at the 0.6400 handle in trading today.





The move higher has been helped partially by a softer dollar but also as risk is keeping slightly firmer on the day so far.





US futures are up by around 1%, though the picture in European equities is more mixed - with some technical issues with Eurex causing a halt in some indices not helping.





In any case, AUD/USD stays underpinned as price looks towards the 0.6400 handle and the 61.8 retracement of the swing move lower this year at 0.6451 currently.





Further resistance is then seen at the 0.6500 handle before the 100-day MA (red line) steps into the picture - currently at 0.6618.





Looking ahead today, the risk mood will be a key factor in seeing whether or not the pair can challenge a break of the key resistance levels outlined above.





In that lieu, the slightly more optimistic mood now will be tested as we kick start earnings season in the US later today. Greg has highlighted some of the key ones to watch this week but it is pretty much going to be a collective story this time around I reckon.





Meanwhile, Adam pointed out that the JP Morgan call will be the one to watch.



