AUD/USD is looking down
Technical Analysis
A quick glance at the AUD/USD pair
AUD/USD that has settled below the
100-day MA in the 0.6840 area. The pair is currently testing the 50% Fibo
retracement level of the October advance around 0.6800. The loss of this
support will lead the price down to 0.6770 (61.8% Fibo) and 0.6725 (78.6%
Fibo). Resistance lies at 0.6815 (200-period MA on H4) and 0.6830/40.
The Asian trading session on Thursday wasn't kind to the AUD: Australia released weak labor figures and investors got worried about the prospects of the trade deal between the United States and China.
