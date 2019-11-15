AUD/USD is looking down

Technical Analysis

Author: FBS

A quick glance at the AUD/USD pair

FBS 1
The Asian trading session on Thursday wasn't kind to the AUD: Australia released weak labor figures and investors got worried about the prospects of the trade deal between the United States and China.

AUD/USD that has settled below the 100-day MA in the 0.6840 area. The pair is currently testing the 50% Fibo retracement level of the October advance around 0.6800. The loss of this support will lead the price down to 0.6770 (61.8% Fibo) and 0.6725 (78.6% Fibo). Resistance lies at 0.6815 (200-period MA on H4) and 0.6830/40.

