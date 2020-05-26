AUD/USD 'key resistance' ahead

Technical Analysis

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | audusd

CS with technical analysis for the Australian dollar, a snippet or two:

  • essentially held support at 0.6520 last week
  • 0.6659/6706 we expect to prove a tough barrier
  • Post this, we are still biased towards weakness taking over again and see support initially at .6538, removal of which would open the door to a move back to the 21-day exponential average at .6520/06, where we expect to see fresh buying at first. Beneath here on a closing basis would negate the bull 'triangle' and reinforce the anticipated swing lower. 
CS see resistance up through to 0.6706:

I am inclined to see how risk sentiment develops ahead as the main influence on AUD

See here for global coronavirus case data
