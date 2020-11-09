AUDUSD completes (well almost) the price lap up and down





Looking at the hourly chart, the price based near 0.7266 in the Asian and London morning session. The low price just reached 0.72672 and has bounced. A move below would increase the bearish bias.





The 0.72887 to 0.7300 is now resistance. That area represents the highs from Thursday, Friday and earlier today. Get above would give buyers more control.





The battle is on now that the up and down lap has been completed.







