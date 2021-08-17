AUDUSD moves away from 2021 low at 0.72889

The low today tested a swing low going back to November 19 at 0.72539. A move below that level would next target the November 13, 2020 low at 0.7221.





Traders will now use the July low at 0.72889 as a risk defining level on the daily chart. Stay below is more bearish.





Drilling to the hourly chart, the fall below the 0.72889 to 0.7299 area was a bearish play on that chart. Patient traders looking for more downside may look to stay below that area up to 0.7299 (call it 0.7300) now.



