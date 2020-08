200 hour MA at 0.71809

The AUDUSD has move back above its 200 hour moving average at 0.71809 and looks toward the midpoint of the range since August 12 at 0.71915. That is the middle of a swing area that tops at 0.71955.









The move lower which started yesterday fell down to a lower swing area just to the extreme area from last week. That swing area in between 0.71319 and 0.71367 the low price today reached 0.71354 before snapping back higher.