AUD/USD nears the bottom of the six-day range

Dangerous territory for AUD/USD

It's turning into an ugly day for the Australian dollar as risk trades slip on worries about US capital gains. With that, AUD/USD is in danger of falling below the six-day range and chewing into the big rally on April 13.





Just when we thought the head-and-shoulders pattern was invalidated, we end up with this mess.





The chart looks much like oil right now, which is also eating into the mid-April pop. It hasn't gotten ugly but the failure to challenge March levels is a worrisome lower-high.



