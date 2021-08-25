AUDUSD not going very far as buyers and sellers throw punches at each other

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | audusd

50% retracement above and swing area/200 hour MA below

The AUDUSD is not going very far today with a 28 pip trading range.  

The pair has found sellers ahead of the 50% retracement above at 0.72659, and buyers below near the 200 hour moving average at 0.7240 and a swing area between 0.72368 and 0.72452.  

THe current price trade at 0.72563 between those levels as buyers and sellers throw punches at each other and await a potential knock out blow that pushes the price one way or the other. 

Keep swingin'.  At some point one of the fighters will get tired, and a champion will be crowned.  

