AUD/USD pares early advance as dollar holds steadier on the day

AUD/USD falls from 0.7515 earlier to 0.7490 currently









Of note, price is now contesting its 100-hour moving average (red line) @ 0.7491 and a break below that will see the near-term bias switch to being more neutral instead.





There's still some degree of push and pull in the pair even as buyers have been keeping a decent upside momentum, as defined by the trendline support (white line) above.





But there seems to be some exhaustion in keeping above 0.7500 over the past few sessions and the price action so far today is suggestive of similar sentiment.





If anything, it still looks like buyers and sellers are battling it out in search of the next firm directional move in the pair - which should either come from a drop back below the 200-hour moving average @ 0.7459 currently or a test/break above the 200-day moving average @ 0.7559 at the moment.







Looking ahead, Australian CPI data tomorrow will be a key risk event to watch out for.

While the dollar is keeping steadier across the board, the aussie is also looking a little wishy-washy as AUD/USD slips from around 0.7510 to 0.7490 in the past half-hour.