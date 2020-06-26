AUD/USD pivotal price resistance at 0.6977

A snippet via Credit Suisse on the view for the Australian dollar.
remains in a tight range
market has not managed to break above the pivotal price resistance at 0.6977
We keep our view unchanged and we expect further upside to unfold post this consolidation phase. Removal of the 0.6977 mark would see a minor base established to reinforce this view. Resistance is seen thereafter at 0.7005, removal of which would see a renewed test of 0.7032/41 and 0.7063.
An eventual break above 0.7063 would see a larger base established and add weight to the view of a broader change in trend to the upside, with resistance seen next at the July 2019 high and 78.6% retracement of the 2019/2020 fall at 0.7082/92, where we would expect to see another initial pause
Support is seen initially at 0.6851/36, where we expect to see fresh buyers at first. Beneath here would see support next at 0.6777/75, which ideally holds to keep the immediate upside bias intact