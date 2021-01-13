AUDUSD rebounds off trend line support

Trend line was broken but quickly rebounded

The AUDUSD has moved lower today after a run higher into the close and Asian session, ran into the underside of a broken trend line and rotated lower (see blue numbered circles).









The push lower moved to test another trend line (this one an upward sloping line - see red numbered circles - after falling below the converged 100/200 hour MAs. The price did fall below that trend line, but buyers quickly came in and are now pushing the price back higher.





So the pair sits between a lower, upward sloping trend line at 0.77257 and a higher, downward sloping trend line at 0.7771. The price is currently between those levels at 0.7750.





A battle is on.



