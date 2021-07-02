AUDUSD rebounds towards a cluster of resistance

Rebounds off the lowest level for the year (and lowest level going back to December 2020)

The AUDUSD traded to a new 2021 year a low at 0.74435 soon after the jobs report, but quickly rebounded higher. In the process, the price has moved above a trend line trendline (currently at 0.7477), and also above a swing area going back to June 18/June 21, and yesterday at 0.74761. The current price is moving to test the 0.7500 level (currently at 0.7498).









A move above 0.7500 would next target a cluster of resistance between 0.7506 and 0.75121. That resistance target includes: