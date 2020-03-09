AUDUSD retests 200 hour MA. Bounces.

AUDUSD trades near MA levels

The AUDUSD has moved down to test its 200 hour MA at the 0.65753 level. The low this hourly bar reached to 0.65788 before bouncing.









The bounce has the price back toward the 100 hour MA and the 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 0.6607 and 0.66121 respectively.





The cluster of MAs with a 0.65753 on the downside and 0.6607-12 on the upside will be eyed for bias clues by traders. Look for momentum on a break of either extreme in the direction of the break.



