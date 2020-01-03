AUD/USD retreats amid risk aversion, what levels to watch out for?

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | audusd

The aussie slips as domestic bond yields also ease lower

AUD/USD H1 03-01
ForexLive
Aussie bond yields are much softer on the day amid the risk aversion in markets and that has also weighed on the currency so far in trading today. AUD/USD is treading near the lows for the day but is finding some near-term support around current levels.

At the moment, price is challenging support from the 200-hour MA (blue line) as well as the 38.2 retracement level @ 0.6958 as we begin European trading.

Those will be key levels to watch out for in the near-term as a break below will see sellers seize near-term control and establish a more bearish near-term bias.

Looking further out, the 200-day moving average will be a key spot to keep an eye out for. That currently sits at 0.6899 but a move back below that will see buyers lose their momentum from the end of last year and may precipitate a bigger fall in the currency.

Some other considerations from earlier this week:


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose