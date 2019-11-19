AUD/USD reverses earlier losses amid more positive tilt in the risk mood

AUD/USD climbs to a session high of 0.6820

The pair is now back above the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 0.6806 as buyers establish a more neutral near-term bias now after the move lower following the RBA minutes release.





This comes alongside a continued move higher in equities with European stocks now posting solid gains while US futures are pointing towards a more positive open later. S&P 500 futures are up by 10 points, indicating a gain of 0.3% currently.





That is also helping USD/JPY push higher as well with the pair now at a high of 108.82.





Looking back to AUD/USD, price is approaching some near-term resistance around 0.6820-22 but the key test for buyers will be the 200-hour MA (blue line) @ 0.6833.





If they can hold a break above that, then the near-term bias will turn more bullish and we could see a move towards testing 0.6850 next.



