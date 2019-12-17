AUD/USD sellers capture near-term control as dollar firms on the session

The dollar is strengthening as cable longs unwind in the European morning

That has pushed the greenback higher against most major currencies with AUD/USD notably slipping to lows under its 200-hour MA (blue line). That puts sellers back in the driver's seat as they wrestle away near-term control from the buyers.





Looking ahead, further support is seen closer towards 0.6800 but it may well be a slow climb down for the aussie after the upside momentum towards testing the 200-day moving average just above 0.6900 slowly unwinds now.



