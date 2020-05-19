AUD/USD stalls at the top of the range. Big days ahead

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | audusd

AUD/USD thinking about its next move

The AUD/USD looks awfully similar to the S&P 500. Both a trying for the third time to break above the post-pandemic highs. The S&P 500 edged above it yesterday but you look for charts like this to confirm one another and so far that's not the case.

AUD/USD rose as high as 0.6564 today but has pulled back by 20 pips. The high on April 30 was 0.6570.

AUD/USD thinking about its next move
This is as good of a spot as anywhere to watch for what comes next. A break to the upside would have to get through the March high of 0.6685 to sustain a real run. On the downside, the late-April high of 0.6254 would be an attractive target.

On the fundamental side, the spat between China and Australia has resulted in tariffs on grains. That's a negative for AUD that could blow up. On the positive side, Australia continues to have the upper hand on the virus.
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose