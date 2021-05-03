AUDUSD stalls near MA/swing areas

Swing area between 0.7758 to 0.77654









The AUDUSD has stalled there MA/swing areas with the the swing area between 0.7758 to 0.77654. The 100/200 hour moving averages are just below those levels with the 100 hour MA at 0.77572, and 200 hour MA at 0.77558. Stay below that area keeps the sellers in play despite the run higher in the pair today.





On Friday, the price did bottom near its rising 100 day moving average (currently at 0.77004). Today's low stalled head of that level as well with a low price of 0.77053. Ultimately if the sellers are to take more control, they would need to get the loan that 0.7700 area.

