AUDUSD stays above its 100 hour MA

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | audusd

100 hour MA and 38.2% of the last leg higher at 0.60818

If I were to put a market barometer level for the AUDUSD it would be at the 0.60818 level. That is the home to the rising 100 hour MA and the static 38.2% of the last trend leg higher (from Thursday's low).  The retracement level - since it is of a shorter trend move - is the minimum to show sellers are taking back some control.  Putting it another way, if it can't get below that first target of a shorter move, the sellers are not proving they can wrestle control from the buyers.   In fact, the buyers are showing their strength.  

Both technical levels are at the same level. 
 100 hour MA and 38.2% of the last leg higher at 0.60818

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose