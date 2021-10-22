AUD/USD technical analysis, outside reversal day

Technical Analysis

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | aud

Throwing this open to the charting people and any remarks they may have on what appears to me to be a clear outside reversal day for AUD/USD:

I stuck an arrow on it so there is no doubt which day I am referring to (if you are new to T/A):
Throwing this open to the charting people and any remarks they may have on what appears to me to be a clear outside reversal day for AUD/USD:
This from Investopedia is a good summary: 
What Is an Outside Reversal?
An outside reversal is a price pattern that indicates a potential change in trend on a price chart. The two-day pattern is observed when a security’s high and low prices for the day exceed the high and low of the previous day’s trading session. Outside reversal is also known as either a bullish engulfing (after a downward price move) or a bearish engulfing pattern (after an upward price move) when observed on candlestick charts.

Tech A people, what say you? 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose