AUD/USD technical analysts will be eyeing Friday's close

The Australian dollar has had a dreadful 24 hours since yesterday's blow-out good employment report.

The chart is looking precarious, those plotting weekly bars/candles will be focused on where it finishes Friday in US time.





Here is the daily chart, I'll leave you to check out the weekly ( ForexLive free charting is here if you need). I've drawn in a bit of a rough support line, I'm sure folks in the comments can do better than this though:



















