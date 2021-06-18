AUD/USD technical analysts will be eyeing Friday's close

Technical Analysis

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | aud

The Australian dollar has had a dreadful 24 hours since yesterday's blow-out good employment report. 

The chart is looking precarious, those plotting weekly bars/candles will be focused on where it finishes Friday in US time. 

Here is the daily chart, I'll leave you to check out the weekly (ForexLive free charting is here if you need). I've drawn in a bit of a rough support line, I'm sure folks in the comments can do better than this though:

