AUDUSD test its 100 hour moving average/trendline

The better "risk on" sentiment has helped to push the AUDUSD higher.





That move has the pair currently trading just above a downward sloping trendline and 100 hour moving average near the 0.7262 level. The price is trading at 0.72674 as I type. The AUDUSD has not had an hourly bar close above its 100 hour moving average since September 10.





Although higher and trying to make a break into a more bullish bias, the risk from the FOMC is still elevated. There is a lot of uncertainty from the taper (when will it start), to the dot plot (which showed most Fed members looking toward 2023 for the first hike).



