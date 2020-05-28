AUDUSD tests 200 day MA. At new session highs. Key barometer for buyers and sellers.

The 200 day MA was broken on Tuesday and Wednesday only to fail.

The AUDUSD is up testing the 200 day MA at 0.66535. Low risk focused traders may look to lean against the level as risk could be defined and limited (with stops if the price starts to trade more comfortably above the MA level).









The last two trading days have seen moves above the MA level only to fail. Is the third time the charm? The MA is a key barometer for both the buyers and the sellers.