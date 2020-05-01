AUDUSD tests 200 hour MA and finds buyers on the first look

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | audusd

The first test holds

The AUDUSD has trended lower today. The fall was started yesterday after the pair stalled at the 100 day MA at 0.65577 currently.  

The first test holds
Today, the price fell below its 100 hour moving average at 0.6498 currently, and more selling ensued. The price just fell to a low price of 0.64257. That was just ahead of the rising 200 hour moving average at 0.64228. The 1st test has found buyers.

Drilling to the 5 minutes chart below, the price is currently trading above its 100 bar moving average and looks toward the 200 bar moving average at 0.64582. If the price can extend above that level we could see a further rotation toward the 38.2% retracement of the last trend move to the downside. That level comes in at 0.64784.

If the price cannnot keep above the 100 bar MA, the trend IS still to the downside (with key support at the 200 hour MA), so traders should be careful.  

The AUDUSD on the 5 minutes chart

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose