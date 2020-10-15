AUDUSD ticks back above the 100 day MA. Can it stay there?

Will sellers lean against the MA/61.8% retracement.

After falling below the 100 day MA for the first time in 5 months, the price is ticking back above the MA line at 0.70915. That is also above the swing low from October 6th but still below the broken 61.8% of the move up from the September 25 low at 0.70966.









This is a key area for the pair. Stay below the 0.70915-0.70966 and the sellers remain in control. Move above, and the waters get a little more muddy for the pair.

