I love this chart

I wrote about the AUD/USD chart twice yesterday as it threatened and then broke that huge downtrend starting almost exactly a year ago.





The even bigger line to watch is the 200-day moving average. It's at 0.6911 today and we just touched 0.6909. AUD/USD briefly rose above it for parts of two days in April but the pair hasn't closed above it since March of 2018.