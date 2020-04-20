AUDUSD trades between its intraday technical extremes.

Trend line above. 100 and 200 hour MAs below.

The AUDUSD trades between its technical extreme and joins the list of currency pairs that are in an up and down price action day.









Technically, looking at the hourly chart, the support can be defined vs an upward sloping trend line at 0.6355. The 100 hour MA is below that at 0.63496 and the 200 hour MA is at 0.63345. The price has not closed below the 200 hour MA since April 6th.





On the topside, the underside of a broken trend line comes in at 0.64026 (and moving higher). The highs stalled ahead of the underside of that line. It will take a move above that level to give the longs confidence for another run toward the April highs at 0.6440.



