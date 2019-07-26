AUDUSD trades to new month low

Looks to test 0.6900 level

The AUDUSD has ticked below the 0.6910 low from July 10th and in the process, has reached new session lows. The price ticked to 0.6907 with eyes to the 0.6900 level. The most recent low was reached on June 18 at 0.68312. The low for the year reached 0.6741 on the flash crash on January 3rd.



Today, the pair has been trending steadily to the downside.













Can the sellers keep pushing in what has been a steady move lower today...?





Drilling to the hourly chart below, you can seen the run lower (with limited corrections). The pair is also dipping below a lower trend line. Key area.