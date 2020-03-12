AUDUSD trades to the new lows going back to early 2009

The 2009 comes in at 0.6247

The AUDUSD is trading near session lows and in doing so,is approaching the 2009 low at 0.6247. The low today has reached 0.6265 so far. A move below that level would have traders looking toward the low (at least on the monthly chart) at 0.6005.









Drilling to the hourly chart, the price today fell below the low from March 9 at 0.6313. That level is also where a channel trend line is found. Having those levels at the same area, increases the importance. Stay below is the close risk level for shorts looking for more downside.







