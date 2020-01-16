AUD/USD and EUR/USD do the 200-dma dance

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | aud

USD strength among the factors

The US dollar is at the best levels of the day and that's dragged by EUR/USD and AUD/USD back to their respective 200-day moving averages.

The inability to break through those levels highlights the indecisiveness in the market. Both broke through in the low-volume period around the turn of the year but have come back down early in January.
In the bigger picture, I think markets are looking for a new theme. Is there growth divergence anywhere? Or inflation? What are central banks doing? Or are we just waiting for the US election?
