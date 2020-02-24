Australia's S&P/ASX200 down over 2% now

Sharpest decline since December 3, 2019





The price has now moved below the 38.2% retracement of the 2020 trading range. That level comes in at 6995.50.







South Korean is also continuing to move lower. It is trading down -2.65%. South Korean is also continuing to move lower. It is trading down -2.65%.







ForexLive Dow futures reached a low of 28578.0. The price is currently at 28640, -340 points or will -1.7%

Australia's S&P/ASX200 index continues slide. It is currently down -2.08% at 6990.50 (down nearly 150 points). The drop is the largest intraday percentage fall since December 3, 2019.