Australia's S&P/ASX200 down over 2% now

Sharpest decline since December 3, 2019

Australia's S&P/ASX200 index continues slide. It is currently down -2.08% at 6990.50 (down nearly 150 points).  The drop is the largest intraday percentage fall since December 3, 2019.  

The price has now moved below the 38.2% retracement of the 2020 trading range. That level comes in at 6995.50.

South Korean is also continuing to move lower. It is trading down -2.65%.

Dow futures reached a low of 28578.0. The price is currently at 28640, -340 points or will -1.7%
