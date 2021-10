Baker Hughes rig count for the current week

Oil rigs rose +1 to 444



Gas rigs rose +1 to 100

Total rigs +2 to 544

Simple math there...





In other oil related news, major oil consuming nations including the US, India, and Japan are pressing for OPEC+ to do more and raise output faster. Chevron is saying that OPEC barrels could help crude differentials.





The price of crude oil for December decliver is trading at $83.10 up 0.35%.