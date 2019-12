Before and after. A review of the moves from the FOMC decision to the end of presser

Dollar lower. Stocks higher. Yields lower. Gold up.

The before and after's from the rate decision to the end of Chairman Powell's presser overall shows

US dollar lower



Stocks higher

Yields lower

Gold higher Forex:

EURUSD moved from 1.1098 to 1.1140, up 42 pips

GBPUSD moved from 1.3178 to 1.3209, up 31 pips

USDJPY moved from 108.68 to 108.52, down -16 pips

USDCHF moved from 0.9853 to 0.9819. down -34 pips

USDCAD moved from 1.3190 to 1.3170, down -20 pips

AUDUSD moved from 0.6864 to 0.6885, up 21 pips

NZDUSD moved from 0.6571 to 0.6588. up 17 pips In the US stock market: S&P index moved from 3135.03 to 3139.75 up 7.23 points or 0.23%



NASDAQ moved from 8631.87 to 8650.25 up 34.07 points or 0.4%



Dow moved from 27847.62 to 27879.90 -1.82 points or -0.01% In the US debt market: 2 year 1.6336% to 1.6093%



10 year 1.8052% to 1.7844%

30 year 2.2214% to 2.2165% In the US stock market:

Spot gold moved from $1470.80 to $1476.72, up $5.92