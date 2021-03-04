Before and after from the Powell interview with the Wall Street Journal

US indices move lower, bond yields moved higher. Precious metals and oil moved lower. The USD moved higher.
US indices moved sharply lower:
- S&P index 3841.84, +22.12 points. AFTER: 3798.48, -21.24 points
- NASDAQ index 13033.12, +35.37 points. AFTER: 12831.76, -165.99 points
- Dow industrial average 31450.01, +180 points. AFTER: 31149.98, -120 points 11 points
US interest rates moved higher
- 2 year yield 0.1388%. AFTER: 0.1447%
- 5 year yield 0.7173%. AFTER: 0.7607%
- 10 year yield 1.476%. AFTER: 1.538%
- 30 year yield 2.254%: AFTER: 2.310%
US commodities moved lower
- Spot gold, $1717.67, +$6.44 or 0.38%: AFTER: $1702.19, $-9.04 more -0.53%
- Spot silver $26.21, +$0.12 or +0.46%: AFTER: $25.83, $-0.26 or -1.01%
- WTI crude oil futures plus $3.47 or 5.66% at $64.75: AFTER: $64.66, +300 $0.38 or +5.52%
Major currencies vs. the US dollar saw the USD move higher
- EURUSD, 1.2046. AFTER 1.2005
- GBPUSD, 1.4002: AFTER 1.3943
- USDJPY 107.60: AFTER 17.80
- USDCHF 0.9253. AFTER 0.9281
- USDCAD, 1.2583: AFTER 1.2633
- AUDUSD, 0.7810: AFTER there .7755
- NZDUSD 0.7267: AFTER 0.7222