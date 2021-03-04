Before and after from the Powell interview with the Wall Street Journal

US indices move lower, bond yields moved higher. Precious metals and oil moved lower. The USD moved higher.

S&P index 3841.84, +22.12 points. AFTER: 3798.48, -21.24 points

NASDAQ index 13033.12, +35.37 points. AFTER: 12831.76, -165.99 points

Dow industrial average 31450.01, +180 points. AFTER: 31149.98, -120 points 11 points



2 year yield 0.1388%. AFTER: 0.1447%



5 year yield 0.7173%. AFTER: 0.7607%



10 year yield 1.476%. AFTER: 1.538%



30 year yield 2.254%: AFTER: 2.310%



Spot gold, $1717.67, +$6.44 or 0.38%: AFTER: $1702.19, $-9.04 more -0.53%



Spot silver $26.21, +$0.12 or +0.46%: AFTER: $25.83, $-0.26 or -1.01%

WTI crude oil futures plus $3.47 or 5.66% at $64.75: AFTER: $64.66, +300 $0.38 or +5.52%



EURUSD, 1.2046. AFTER 1.2005

GBPUSD, 1.4002: AFTER 1.3943

USDJPY 107.60: AFTER 17.80

USDCHF 0.9253. AFTER 0.9281

USDCAD, 1.2583: AFTER 1.2633

AUDUSD, 0.7810: AFTER there .7755

NZDUSD 0.7267: AFTER 0.7222

