Big moves down in US yields today

5 year down -9.3 bps leads the way lower

The US yields are moving sharply lower today. The yield declines are being led by the 5 year which is down -9.3 basis points. The 2 year is down -7.8 bps and the 10 year is down -8.8 bps. Below are the current, high and lows of the day for the different maturities.









Looking at the benchmark 10 year yield chart below, the yield moved above the 100 day MA at the start week, but has moved back below on the back of a softer Fed. That 100 day MA comes in at 1.8101%. Stay below, keeps the downside trajectory in play.