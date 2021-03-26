Bitcoin trades at highs and tests 100 hour MA

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | bitcoin

100 hour MA at $53962

The price of Bitcoin is trading up $1900 at $53900. The high price reached $54096. The low reached $51235.25.   

The digital currency is up testing its 100 hour MA at $53962.  The high price just reached just above that MA, but has backed off modestly.  There may be a cause for pause against the level as risk can be defined and limited against the level. 

For the 7 day week, the high was last Saturday at $59928 - just below the $60K level. The low was yesterday at $50296.57.  The all time high reached $61788.45 on March 13.  The low for the month of March was down at $45052 back on the March 1 (the first day of the month).  
