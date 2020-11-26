Bitcoin's 12% drop leaves it in a technical vacuum but there's reason for optimism
Technical Analysis
Wild price moves are no stranger to crypto traders and it looks like the volatility is back.
After a one-way move from $1200 to just shy of the 2017, crypto has tumbled today. The alts have been particularly hard hit but bitcoin is also down 12% to $16,633.
Looking at the chart, there isn't much in the way of technical support here. The big lines on my chart are the 100-dma at $12646 and the June 2019 high of $13,868.
Still, I think buyers are going to step in relatively quickly here. This one-way move left little in the way of pullbacks for new entries and I believe public interest is building. This is exactly the kind of drop would-be buyers have been looking for.
I wrote earlier this week about the positive December seasonals in bitcoin and there's also the parallel between 2017 and holiday buying kicking in.