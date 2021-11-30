Bond bids continue to flow on the session

10-year Treasury yields approaching a key technical crossroads









The November low and the 100-day moving average (purple line) resides at the level so a break below that could see yields tumble further amid the risk-off sentiment in the market.





Risk sentiment isn't sitting too pretty on the day as the flight to safety continues and bonds are staying more bid in European morning trade. Regional indices are down between 1.5% to 2.0% while S&P 500 futures are also down 1.1% at the moment.







In the bigger picture, it seems like bond sellers are still unable to capitalise on the supposed head-and-shoulders pattern. Talk about the omicron headlines being convenient for bond buyers in defending against that technical challenge.





US 10-year yields are now down over 10 bps on the day to 1.42% and that is bringing things closer to a key technical region around 1.415%.