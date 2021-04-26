Both the S&P and NASDAQ close at all time record highs

NASDAQ index remains below its all-time intraday high. The S&P extended its all-time intraday high and backed off

Both the S&P index and the NASDAQ index are closing at record high levels.



For the S&P, the previous all time high close came in at 4185.47. The index closed just above that level at 4187.74



For the NASDAQ index the previous all-time high close came in at 14095.47. Closing level came in at 14138.78 The Dow Jones lagged and close lower on the day. It is down for the second time in three days

The Russell 2000 was higher by 1.15%







S&P index close up 7.57 points or 0.18% at 4187.74. The high price reached 4194.19. That was just above the all-time high price reached on Friday at 4194.16



NASDAQ index rose 121.97 points or 0.87% at 14138.78. It's high price reached 14154.03. The all-time high price is at 14175.12 reached on February 16



Dow industrial average felt -61.52 points or -0.18% at 33981.97



Russell 2000 closed up 26.13 points or 1.15% at 2297.99

below is the NASDAQ index. The prices currently between the previous record high close, and the all-time intraday high.

The final numbers are showing:









UPDATE for TESLA earnings:

earnings-per-share $0.93 versus $0.79 estimate



revenues $10.39 billion versus $10.29 billion estimate



expects to achieve 50% annual growth in deliveries



free cash flow $293 million versus estimate of -$82.8 million

Tesla report earnings after the close.