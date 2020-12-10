Brent crude oil futures hit $50 a barrel for the 1st time since March

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | brent-crude-oil

Up 2% on the day

The price of Brent crude oil futures to $50 a barrel for the 1st time since March. The price of WTI crude oil futures are also higher with the January contract up $1.24 or 2.75% of $46.77.  The high in crude oil is the highest since March 6. The price is also above the 61.8% retracement of the 2020 trading range. That level comes in at $46.43 (see chart below).

Crude oil futures
The rise in oil prices comes after a much higher than expected build in inventories yesterday in the US of over 15 million barrels. That was the largest increase since April and 1 of the largest increases on record.

The rise also runs counter to the concerns about Covid accelerating and further Covid restrictions. On the opposite side is the advancements and the vaccines.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose