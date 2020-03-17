Broad indices up over 5% now

S&P up 5.25%. Nasdaq up 5.71%

The broad indices are up over 5% now with the S&P index moving to 2511.49, up 5.19%. The NASDAQ index is up to 7299.79, up 5.72%





The Dow is lagging as Boeing weighs on it. That index is currently up 3.93%. Boeing shares moved to a low of $101.25 it currently trades at $117.63. That is still down $11.90 or -9.25%





At the start of Pres. Trumps coronavirus press conference, the S&P index was up 3.65%. The NASDAQ index was up 3.81% and the Dow was up 2.06%. The comments are being interpreted in a positive way by the market.